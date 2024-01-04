Weekender Jan. 4—Jan. 12, 2024: ‘A Haunting In Venice’ And A Whole Lot More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill start Monday, Jan. 8, and run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village will remain open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center will remain opened and staffed around the clock.

It’s the last week for the Christmas Tree Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) The display, sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms, runs through Jan. 6, 2024. Call the chamber at 859-734-3314 for more information.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of gaming for teens 13-18–video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Epiphany—Twelfth Night

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Saturday Matinee: “A Haunting in Venice” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Starring Kenneth Branagh as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot in a terrifying mystery set after World War II in Italy. Starts at 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Sunday, Jan. 7

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Thursday, Jan. 11

• Live music by John Thomas Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 12

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.