Mercer Boys Muzzle The Wolverines

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High boys basketball team hosted the Mercer Holiday Classic from Dec. 28-30. Seven teams traveled to Mercer for some post-Christmas basketball. Franklin County won the tournament after defeating Mercer in the first round.

In their third game of the Mercer Holiday Classic, Mercer (7-6) defeated the Western Hills Wolverines (4-10) 49-45. It was the first time the Titans had beaten the Wolverines since 2019. Western Hills had gotten the best of Mercer earlier in the season when they met in the first round of the Class A Sectional. In their first match-up, Mercer’s shots would not fall, and while Saturday’s game was physical, Mercer was able to find the bottom of the basket.

Western Hills was the first one on the board, but Mercer took the lead when senior John Lincoln Perry made a steal and went the entire length of the court for the layup, 4-2. Mercer continued their assault. After drawing a charge call and putting the ball back in Mercer’s hands, Kaleb Murray hit the jumper off an assist from Andrew Tatum. Perry had a nice reverse under the basket to put Mercer up 10-4 and Western Hills called a time-out. Trevor Ellis added a basket and Murray closed out the quarter with a 3-point shot with only two seconds left on the clock. Mercer held an 11-point lead, 15-4.

Starter Jackson Perry matched physical play with physical play, but he kept getting caught and went to the bench with three fouls. JL Perry pulled down a big rebound and went coast-to-coast for another layup. Ellis was sent to the foul line twice. He has struggled this season with the charity shot, hitting one of two each time. JL Perry had one more layup at the buzzer to close the half and the Titans led 26-14.