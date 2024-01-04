Donate Blood, Get A Hoodie (While Supplies Last) At Community Blood Drive On Wednesday, Jan. 10

Hoodies will be available at the Kentucky Blood Center mobile drive on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

This year’s hoodie—which will be provided to blood donors while supplies last—features Kentucky Blood Center’s community-focused “live local, give local” message on a heathered oatmeal cotton/polyester blend.

The need for blood is amplified during winter months. The holiday season, coupled with the inevitable weather disruptions, puts a strain on the blood supply. Illness also impacts donor turnout as cold and flu season ramps up. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily at Kentucky Blood Center to maintain a healthy blood supply for 70-plus Kentucky hospitals. Blood donated at Kentucky Blood Center stays local to aid patients for a wide range of treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and more.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, the center’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. Kentucky Blood Center provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

Kentucky Blood Center

Blood Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 10

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lions Park

Community Center

(133 Factory Street)