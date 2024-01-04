Changes To Vehicle Licensing In 2024; Vehicle-Related Services At Clerk’s Office Scheduled To Resume Jan. 11

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Building on the state’s plans to migrate from an outdated vehicle registration database to a modern, more efficient system beginning in January, Kentuckians will now keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership—a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians.

This is a change from the current practice where plates were linked to the vehicle.

“Upgrading to a new vehicle information system unlocks opportunities for us to implement new ways to make the process of transferring vehicle ownership better for Kentuckians, and in some cases, keep more money in their pockets,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Kentuckians will now retain both unexpired registration and the license plate when transferring ownership- a common practice when selling a vehicle. Also, owners of specialty license plates—nonprofit and military plates – will save money by no longer paying for a standard license plate to go with the transferred vehicle and paying to place their specialty plate on the new vehicle.

Currently, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration is transferred, a standard issue plate and registration are transferred with the vehicle to the new owner. Once the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is available statewide in mid-January, when a vehicle is transferred with unexpired registration, the plate is retained by the seller. Additionally, the seller gains the ability to apply the plate and unexpired registration, including standard-issue plates, to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

“This change improves things operationally as well as makes things more convenient for Kentuckians,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole. “By keeping your plate, you don’t have to deal with surprise toll charges from the new owner’s trips and you don’t have to memorize a new plate number when you get a new car.”

KAVIS Transition Reminder

The Mercer County Clerk’s Motor Vehicle Office will temporarily pause in-person and online motor and vessel­ related services from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, through Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, as part of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System rollout.

Mercer County Clerk Chris Horn said the vault and recording department will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, but the rest of his staff will training with the new system.

“We’re not scheduled to go live until Jan. 11,” Horn said. “We’re going to clean up a lot of stuff.”

“Please be patient,” Horn said. “We’re going to work hard and do the best we can.”

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, county clerk offices across the Commonwealth will not be able to process vehicle and boat registrations, transfer titles or issue license plates and disabled placards.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, Horn said 30 counties are supposed to resume services each day. During the closure, online vehicle registration will also be unavailable. The change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

Kentuckians are reminded that the full launch to KAVIS is slated to begin at the end of the month through early January, which means vehicle and boat related services will be temporarily paused at county clerk offices. This will mainly impact anyone who plans to sell, buy or renew a vehicle in Kentucky in January. KAVIS replaces a 40-year-old platform with a more efficient operational system to maintain more than 350 million vehicle records. This system change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

The following services will be unavailable during the migration: vehicle and boat registration renewals, vehicle and boat titling and transfers, disabled parking permit issuance and license plate issuance. Vehicle owners due to renew in December are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures.

Online vehicle registration renewal: Unavailable starting Dec. 28, 2023. Online renewal will be restored the week of Jan. 8, 2024. Visit drive.ky.gov for updates.