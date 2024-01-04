Celebrate Martin Luther King’s Heritage On Monday, Jan. 15

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The community is invited to Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street).

The pancake and sausage breakfast starts at 8 a.m. The commemorative march begins at 9 a.m. at the back entrance of the church on Chiles Street and goes down Chiles Street, then turns right on Lexington Street then turns right on Main Street and ends in front of the church.

Organizers have still not announced the keynote speaker, who is scheduled to talk starting at 9:30 a.m. Local students will also present their art and essays. Tara Duty, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent at the Mercer County Extension Office, said they had an “astronomical” amount of entries this year.

The organizers are also partnering with Harrodsburg Rotary Club to sponsor the event, which honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was an advocate for racial equality and nonviolent social change, as well as provide volunteers.

Duty said they have not finalized everything, including the design for this year’s T-shirt.

“We’re still working out the details,” Duty said.

MLK day is also a day of service. The service project will support the community blessing boxes located around Mercer County. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a non-perishable ready to eat food item.

Dr. King and his brother, Rev. A.D. Williams King, the pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Louisville, joined Kentucky civil rights leaders in the March on Frankfort on March 5, 1964, in which 10,000 people—including many from here in Mercer County—marched to the state capitol to demand an end to segregation. Their efforts bore fruit two years later.

In 1966, Kentucky became the first state in the South to make segregation illegal and to enforce equal access and treatment in stores, restaurants, hotels, theaters, other businesses and public places. A.D. King was also one of the organizers behind the successful 1968 campaign for an open housing ordinance here in Kentucky.

Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration happens Monday, Jan. 15, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Breakfast starts at 8 a.m., with the commemorative march at 9 a.m. and the keynote address at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call Tara Duty or Deanna Ashmore at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office at 859-734-4378.