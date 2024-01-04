Bulldogs Earn Two Wins In Winter Classic

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs hosted the Whitaker Bank Winter Classic for the second consecutive season, playing host to Louisville Collegiate (LC), Fort Knox (FK), Shawnee, Trinity Whitesville and Knox Central in a three day tournament beginning on Friday, Dec. 29, when the Bulldogs faced the Louisville Collegiate Titans (4-7) in a tightly contested game.

Ethan Slone grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in a shot while being pulled down by two defenders. One possession later, Hudson Taylor jumped a pass and finished on the other end, cutting Collegiate’s lead to 12-9 with just over 1:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Jake Taylor powered through a crowd of Titan defenders and went 1-2 from the line. Landon Sexton was sent to the line next and drained both shots to cut the Titans’ lead to two at the end of the first quarter.

Slone sent a powerful pass across the court to a wide open Maddox Hill who hopped into the lane and scored through contact. Casey Dodson rebounded his own missed floater and gave Burgin a four point lead, but both teams got into foul trouble early and LC cut the Bulldogs lead back to two.

H. Taylor found J. Taylor with his back to the basket, J. Taylor turned and jumped through contact for two before adding a third at the charity stripe.