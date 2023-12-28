Titans Struggle In Jim Rose Classic
April Ellis
Herald Staff
Last week, the Mercer County Titans struggled against tough competition in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic. The Titans dropped all three games after coming off an impressive performance against a good Wayne County team just a few days prior.
In the third round of the classic, Mercer fell to the Deltona Wolves who made their way to the Bluegrass from the Sunshine State. It was a close game, but ultimately the Wolves prevailed, 71-64.
Deltona shot the ball exceptionally well. They opened scoring with a 3-point shot and hit 10 treys throughout four quarters. Four minutes into the first quruter, the Titans took their first lead of the game, 10-9. Junior Trevor Ellis slammed in a dunk, and the Titans expanded their lead to 12-9. Senior Owen Barnes played tough in the middle, was fouled, and hit both shots from the charity stripe to tie the game at 14-14.
Deltona outpaced Mercer, who struggled to get back on defense. The Wolves shot too well not to have constant pressure, and the lead at the end of the first quarter was 24-15.