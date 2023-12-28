Tire Failure, Slippery Road Surface, Listed As Factors In Fatal Collision

KYTC Evaluating Road Between Burgin And Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A tire failure and a slippery road surface are two factors listed in a police report on the accident on Kentucky Route 152/Burgin Road that killed one person and injured two others on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

According to a uniform collision report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, William L. Hale of Burgin was traveling in the westbound lane of 152 in a 2011 Nissan Cube when the front right tire failed, causing the car to cross over the center line into oncoming traffic.

Hale’s car struck a 2018 Kia Forte being driven by Billy Ray Conner and Florence “Cookie” Conner of Harrodsburg.

According to the collision report, Hale was able to extricate himself from his car but complained of pain in his left and was transported for medical treatment.

The Conners were trapped in their vehicle after the collision, and the engine block caught on fire, according to the collision report.

Bystanders were able to extricate the couple from the vehicle, and the Mercer County Fire Department and the Harrodsburg Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Florence Conner and Billy Conner were transported to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, where Florence Conner succumbed to her injuries, according to the collision report.

Funeral services for Florence Conner were held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home and Cremation.

According to her obituary, she was a licensed practical nurse who had worked at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

In the collision report, tire failure was listed as a vehicular factor, while the slippery road surface was listed as an environmental factor in the accident.

Local officials have discussed efforts to improve traffic safety on Burgin Road.

There have been several other accidents in the area of the accident, officials say.

Mercer Judge-Executive Sarah Steele and other local officials are meeting with officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to discuss Burgin Road as well as other spots around the county.

“They are addressing it,” Steele said at the Mercer County Fiscal Court meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2023.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff will be evaluating the corridor between the Harrodsburg Bypass and Burgin,” KYTC said in a statement released to the Harrodsburg Herald.

“This evaluation will include an analysis of reported crashes, a review of road signage, and an analysis of roadway geometry and conditions,” KYTC said.

According to state agency, the data can be used to compare this route to other similar routes, recommend potential improvements and prioritize statewide highway safety projects.