Burgin Man Indicted For Rape, Incest

A Burgin man has been indicted for rape and incest.

Last week, Alvin White, 73, of 218 South Maple Street, Burgin, was indicted by the Mercer Grand Jury on charges of 1st degree rape and incest, both class B felonies.

Between Aug. 1, 1995, and Dec. 31, 1999, White is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions by forcible compulsion and on multiple occasions during the same period to have engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a female relative, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $25,000 with no contact with the alleged victim. Trooper G. Thornberry of the Kentucky State Police testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including unlawful transaction with a minor and fleeing or evading the police.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.