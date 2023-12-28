Bidding Opens For Mercer County’s New Elementary School

School District Gets Clean Audit

The Mercer County Board of Education approved construction documents for the new Mercer County Elementary School.

Beth Bauer, a project manager with RossTarrant Architects of Lexington, took the board members through the floor plan for the new building.

“We have had a lot of meetings,” Bauer said. That included an extensive engineering process to get costs down.

The floor plan includes a set of eight classrooms for each grade, as well as corridor breakout spaces to facilitate different types of learning in the hallway. In addition, classes will be able to use outdoor classrooms on nice days.

The proposed school will use geothermal, which entitles the district to approximately $1.5 million in rebates after construction is finished. The district will also receive $300,000 in reimbursement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for building a turn lane.

Bauer said the engineers were confident the district would receive a rebate.

Bauer showed the board pictures of what the building would look like once it was built.

Bauer said the bids will be opened in March 2024, with construction starting in April. The plan is for the new school to be finished by April 2026.

The board approved filing for waivers from the Kentucky Department of Education. They also voted to approve RossTarrant Architects to advertise for bids for the new elementary school.

The board also voted to award a $650,816 contract to EH Construction Company for the King Middle School Restroom Renovation project.

Bauer said the three bidders for the project were all under budget. Bauer said they investigated all bidders, including questioning the references. The project will be paid for using ESSER funds, which have to be used before September.

The board also agreed to send out a request for proposals for new cafeteria tables at Mercer County Senior High School. Nutrition and Food Service Director Chris Minor will come back to the board for the February 2024 board meeting.

The board also learned the district’s audit was clean.

Stephanie Abell, an auditor with White and Company, went over the audit of the Mercer County School District for the year which ended June 30, 2023.

“This is going to be fairly short and sweet,” Abell said. She said the audit was clean, with the auditors giving an unmodified opinion, “which is a good opinion,” Abell said. The auditors found no issue with internal controls and no issues to report with district finances.