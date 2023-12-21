Weekender Dec. 21–29: Here Comes Santa Claus And More

Robert Moore

Christmas is almost here and there is a whole lot happening here in Mercer County. “The Christmas Carol Experience” continues at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) on Thursdays through Sundays.

Devine’s Winter Funfest (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will run Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 23. Get your picture taken with Santa on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and over and free for children ages 2 and under. And everyone gets a free cookie. For a full list of activities, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) will run every evening starting at 5:30 p.m. until New Years. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Bondvillelights.

Don’t forget to check out the Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) The display, sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms, runs through Jan. 6, 2024. Call the chamber at 859-734-3314 for more information.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping for 2024 at the annual Shops Holiday Sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) from Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy savings of 20-50 percent on all post-holiday and sale merchandise. Visit their three locations in the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees’ Office and 1848 Post Office. Call 859-734-5411 or email info@shakervillageky.org for more information.

Have a Merry Christmas, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 21

• Longest Night Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. Facebook @HCCDOC or 859-734-3224.

• Longest Night Service at Harrodsburg United Methodist Church (128 South Chiles Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-3704 or email humcoffice@gmail.com or Facebook page or harrodsburgumc.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Ugly Sweater Party featuring live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 22

First Day Of Winter

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 23

• Santa and the Deputies at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (207 West Lexington Street). Free Santa pictures by Byrd’s Eye View Photography. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-734-4221 or office@mercercosheriff.com or Facebook @ Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

• Christmas Candlelight Service at New Providence Church (3301 Louisville Road, Salvisa). Starts 11 a.m. 859-247-0102.

• Christmas Eve Masses at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Mass at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Music preludes start at 8:30 p.m.) 859-734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Christmas Eve Service at Saint Philip’s Episcopal Church (131 Short Street). Pre-service musice starts 4:15 p.m. Feat of the Nativity—Rite II Holy Eucharist starts 4:30 p.m. (No 10 a.m. service). 859-734-3569 or saintphilip@bellsouth.net or stphilipsharrodsburg.org.

• Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Starts 5 p.m. Facebook @HCCDOC or 859-734-3224.

• Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-2339 or Office@harrodsburgbaptist.org or Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

• Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion at Harrodsburg United Methodist Church (128 South Chiles Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-3704 or email humcoffice@gmail.com or Facebook page or harrodsburgumc.org.

• Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s Production of “A Christmas Carol” on WHBN. Gather around the radio and hear Ebenezer Scrooge learn the meaning of Christmas. Show starts 8 p.m. hometownlive.net.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day

• Christmas Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas Day Bilingual Mass at 11 a.m. 859-734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Boxing Day

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Thursday, Dec. 28

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 29

