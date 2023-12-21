Mays Bledsoe Injured In Accident

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

State Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, a Republican whose district includes Mercer County, underwent emergency surgery after being kicked by a horse last weekend.

According to a statement released by the senator’s office, the incident happened Friday, Dec. 15, in the afternoon.

“I was caring for our family’s horse when I was unexpectedly kicked in the face, which resulted in needing to undergo emergency surgery over the weekend,” Mays Bledsoe said in the statement. “While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I believe I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage.”

Mays Bledsoe thanked the first responders in Fayette County and the staff at the University of Kentucky Hospital Trauma Critical Care Center.

The 2024 Regular Session of the General Assembly is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

“There is never a convenient time to be injured,” Mays Bledsoe said. “It’s even less fortunate to have this happen right before the holidays and the start of the 2024 session. While the road to full recovery will not be easy, this will not keep me down for long. I look forward to returning to Frankfort and getting back to work as soon as possible.”

Mays Bledsoe has represented District 12 since Jan. 1, 2023. A former adjunct instructor with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, she also served as an adjunct faculty member with Midway College and a senior program manager and senior policy analyst with the Council of State Governments. She also served on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council served on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council.