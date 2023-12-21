Lady Titans Sink The Admirals In Rematch

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans girls basketball team (4-3) who beat the Danville Lady Admirals (1-4) last year for the Region 12 cha1npionship faced them again last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 12. While the game was close in the first half, the Titans pulled away for a 58-50 win.

While many have written the Lady Titans off this season, seniors Sara Dunn and Anna Kate Drakeford are directing traffic on the floor with the younger players, and there are moments when they look like a well seasoned-team, instead of at times playing with fresh­men and eighth graders.

Danville jumped up 5-0, before Dunn put Mercer on the board with a foul shot. Drakeford had a steal up front and converted it to a layup. Drakeford had another stel­lar perforrnru1ce for the night with 29 points. Durm and freshman Izzie Carlton bat­tled under the basket and shot with seconds left on the clock, tying the game at seven and ending the first quarter.

The teams traded points until Drakeford was fouled on a drive and hit her and­-one shot. The Titans took the lead and held onto it for the half. Dunn found Carlton on her cut to the basket and the Titans extended their lead, 18-11. Danville refused to go down without a fight and started to close the gap. Junior Jazelynn Doneghy hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the Ads and made it a one point game by the end of the first half.