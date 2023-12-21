Harrodsburg City Commission Holds Last Meeting Of 2023

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission held a special-called meeting on Monday, Dec. 18, to avoid the holidays.

The commission gave second reading to ordinance 2023-44, which collapses the current structure of the Anderson-Dean Community Park’s board of directors. The board will be reconfigured to include a member of city government, a city appointee, a member of county government, a county appointee and an appointee from the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. The City of Burgin will no longer have a member on the board.

The commission tabled giving second reading to ordinance 2023-45, annexing Anderson-Dean Community Park, until a public hearing on the annexation is held by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning. The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., according to Shawn Moore, executive director for planning and zoning.