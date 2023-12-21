CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers Clip The Asbury Eagles

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers men’s basketball team (10-3) struggled in the opening minutes of their Friday, Dec. 15, match-up with the NCCAA Division-I 10th ranked Asbury Eagles (8-3). Sharpshooter Braden Smith made a three to cut the Eagle lead to four early on, but Asbury was shooting the lights out and quickly jumped to a nine point lead with one quarter of play already gone.

Soon after, Smith made another three, this time contested and from well beyond the perimeter. One possession later, big man Evan Frederick took the pass from Lewis Richard and adjusted in the air for two points.

Frederick has been recovering from an injury throughout the beginning of the season and made his debut for the Pioneers just three days prior to Harrodsburg’s match-up with Asbury. Against Miami University (Middletown), Frederick scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in just 11 minutes of play. He was no less impressive on this night.

Frederick was fouled on back-to-back possessions, and his height allowed for a simple inbounds pass under the basket for an easy two points to cut Asbury’s lead to 32-28 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Next, Frederick faked left and swished a turnaround jumper. One possession later, Lewis Richards found Keelan Kennedy on the shoulder for a three, giving the Pioneers a 35-34 lead. Richards drained a mid-range jumper, and Kennedy made a six-foot jumper and the foul shot on the next possession. In the span of 60 seconds, Harrodsburg completed an eight point flip and led 40-34.

After trailing by nine midway through the first half, the Pioneers now led by nine at halftime.