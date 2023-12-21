Critters Without Litters Looking For A New Home

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Critters Without Litters is looking for a new home. The nonprofit has been providing low-cost spay and neuter services to people in Mercer County who cannot afford normal veterinarians since the late 1980s, according to Joy Wolcott, who serves on the board of directors.

“We are a low-cost clinic that does barn cats, feral cats, strays and also low-income family animals,” Wolcott said.

For the last nine years or so, they’ve been operating out of an office at 892 Moberly Road. That building is owned by Mercer County and is being torn down to make way for the new Mercer County Animal Shelter. While members of Critters Without Litters have expressed happiness at the animal shelter getting a new facility, it leaves them without a home.

“Our eviction notice gives us until Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023,” Wolcott said. “We are still using the clinic until Dec. 31.”

In addition to spaying and neutering, Critters Without Litters offers walk-in rabies shots for $10.

“We try to help our community,” Wolcott said. “What we make goes back into the clinic.”

It’s been estimated that Critters Without Litters has fixed more than 17,000 over the years, helping Mercer County control the population of unwanted animals.

The impact goes beyond that. Outdoor domestic cats are a recognized threat to global biodiversity, according to the American Bird Conservancy. Cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the wild and continue to adversely impact a wide variety of other species, according to the conservancy’s website.

The agency currently has around eight volunteers.

“Three are nurses,” Wolcott said.

Wolcott said the agency had grants this year.

“Unfortunately, we lost it for 2024 because we don’t have a place,” she said.

Critters Without Litters needs a space big enough for an operating room, dog room, cat room, office, bathroom and a place to wash instruments and for an autoclave machine.

“We are working on having a donation link on our Facebook,” Wolcott said. “Hopefully this week.”

Donations can be sent to:

Critters Without Litters

PO Box 531

Harrodsburg Ky 40330

For more information, call Terresa Hoskins at 859-612-8893.

Find them on Facebook @Critters Without Litters Clinic.