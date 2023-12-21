Cardinals Out Fly Titans

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team (5-2) lost a heart-breaker in overtime to the Wayne County Cardinals (5-2), 73-71, on Friday, Dec. 15. In a hard-fought game between two of the 12th region’s top-ranked teams, a few key plays stopped what would have been a big win for Mercer.

Before tip-off, senior Owen Barnes was honored for his 1,000-point record achieved in the Taylor County game on Nov. 30.

Trevor Ellis had a stand-out performance with 31 points and nine rebounds. While there may not be a column for moral victories alongside wins and losses, the Titans undoubtedly redeemed themselves for last year’s 75-53 loss at Wayne County.

Junior Andrew Tatum and Barnes each opened with layups. Mercer sent Wayne to the free throw, the first of many times. Wayne took their first lead of the game with a 3-point shot, 5-4, but Tatum answered with a three of his own.

The teams traded baskets and Mercer extended their lead to four when Trevor Ellis made a steal and finished the play with a dunk, 15-11, with two minutes left in the first quarter. Wayne shot well from the 3-point line, 46.7 percent for the night, and with 45 seconds left in the first quarter, brought the game within one point, 15-14. Mercer forced a bad shot with eight seconds left and fouled Wayne on a shot at the buzzer. Wayne sank both shots and took the lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-15.

Mercer jumped up 19-16 with a drive from Barnes and put back from Ellis. Ellis continued to work under the basket, with assists from Donavan Wright and Barnes.

Barnes did a good job reading the Cardinal offense and drew two charge calls. With 2:15 left in the half, he had a beautiful reverse for the third tie of the quarter, 25-25. The Titan faithful were not happy with the foul called on Ellis’ block, his second foul of the first half. Mercer repeated the end of the first quarter and fouled in the final seconds sending Wayne to the line for the 28-25 lead, ending the first half.