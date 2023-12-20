Sara Roberts

Sara Jeanne Roberts, 53, of Salvisa, wife of David Edward Roberts, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at her home.

Born Sept. 23, 1970, in Woodford County, she was the daughter of Jamie Hall (George) Stratton and the late Ronald Durr.

She was a homemaker and member and GA leader at Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband and mother, include: one daughter, Macy Blayne Roberts of Frankfort; one son, Lathan Andrew Roberts of Salvisa and one sister, Shanni (Shane) Burris of Danville.