Russell Reinerston

Russell Harvey Melvin Reinertson, 79, of Harrodsburg, husband of Karen Reinertson, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 16, 1944, in Valders, Wisc., he was the son of the late Mathias Knutt and Violet (Luckow) Reinertson.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and ran the I.T. Maintenance for Bay West Paper Company.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three sons, John (Kimberly Ann) Ray Reinertson, Russell (Tara) Mathias Reinertson and Randy (Dawn) William Johnson; one brother, Leonard (Lois) Reinertson and six grandchildren.