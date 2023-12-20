Mary Logan

Mary “Jane” Donovan Logan, 97, widow of the late Richard Logan of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at home.

Born May 28, 1926, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Ray Lee (Britton) Donovan.

She was a Homemaker, a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include: two daughters, Dawn Summerville of Harrodsburg and Dana (Mike Murrell) Tincher of Versailles; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.