Jane Norman

Jane Carol Champion Norman, 78, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late James Bruce “J.B.” Champion and Grace James Champion.

She was a Jefferson County public school teacher at Dupont Manual High School and Louisville Male High School and was a member of the Filson Club.

Survivors include: one daughter, Sarah Norman of San Diego, Calif.; blended family members, Vassili Katlova and Nataliya Kotlova; and several nieces and nephews.