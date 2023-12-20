Frederick Kehl “Fred” Hilbert, husband of Jackie Taylor Hilbert, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Born in Easton, Penn., he was the son of the late Kehl F. and Gladys Starner Hilbert.

He was an officer of the Harrodsburg Police Department, was a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of the American Legion and Bluegrass Modulators CB Club, was on the original Pioneer Days committee, worked with the Roots and Heritage Committee, co-operated the Mercer Roller Rink and was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, includes: two sons, Kehl (Julie) Hilbert of Garrard County and Patrick (Cathy) Hilbert of Wilmore; one brother, Richard Hilbert of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.