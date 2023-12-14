Weekender Dec. 14–22: Anderson-Dean Christmas Parade And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Another busy week with plenty of holiday happenings, with the Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) happening Friday, Dec. 15.

“The Christmas Carol Experience” continues at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) on Thursdays through Sundays.

Devine’s Winter Funfest (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will run Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 23. Get your picture taken with Santa on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and over and free for children ages 2 and under. And everyone gets a free cookie. For a full list of activities, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) will run every evening starting at 5:30 p.m. until New Years. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Bondvillelights.

Don’t forget to check out the Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) The display, sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms, runs through Jan. 6, 2024. Call the chamber at 859-734-3314 for more information.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 14

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live music by Andrea and Derek at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokeys. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Winter Concert at King Middle School (961 Moberly Road). Silent auction to support the band will be held in the lobby of Mercer County Senior High School before and after the concerts. Starts 7 p.m. 859-733-7060

• Winter Concert at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road). Silent auction to support the band will be held in the lobby before and after the concerts. Starts 8 p.m. 859-733-7160.

Friday, Dec. 15

• Santa’s Floral Shoppe at Mercer County Greenhouse (1124 Moberly Road). Floral design class invites you for fresh wreaths, poinsettias, baked goods, fresh flowers, ornaments and refreshments. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 859-733-7160.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Christmas floats, ATVs, UTVs, horses and horse carriages, hot rods, classic cars and more. Parade starts 6:30 p.m. Jeremy.andersondeanpark@gmail.com or Stephen.andersondeanpark@gmail.com or 859-734-9167.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 16

• Christmas Cooke Decorating Class at Harrod’s Perk and Chill (540 North College Street). Learn to decorate cookies like the pros. Starts 10 a.m. Tickets: $50. hello@flourfarmcookies.com or Facebook @Flour Farm Cookies.

• Holiday Reed Stars at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Try your hand at weaving an intricate star pattern using reed. Each participant will take home two reed stars. All necessary materials provided. No experience necessary. Program for guests 16 and up. All 16 and 17 year old guests must be accompanied by a paying adult. Cost: $50 for annual passholders, $60 for everyone else, includes one complimentary admission and one voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining excluding alcoholic beverages. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Basket Making Demonstration by Derek Downing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Craftsman Derek Downing of Designer Baskets by Derek demonstrates the art of basket making. His baskets will be available to purchase at the Welcome Center and would make the perfect holiday gift. Demonstrations take place at the Welcome Center. Participation is included with Admission 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon with snacks and games that may be new to you. 1 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 2, 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Dec. 17

• Choir Christmas Cantata and Sharing Lunch at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Service starts 10:30 a.m. Facebook @HCCDOC or 859-734-3224.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 2 and 6 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Christmas Service at Shawnee Run Baptist Church (2542 Shakertown Road). Come celebrate the birth of Jesus starting 5:30 p.m. There will still be morning service. shawneerun.com or 859-748-5695.

• Christmas Children’s Program: “The Little Drummer Boy” at Fellowship Baptist Church (481 Cornishville Street). Starts 6 p.m. fellowshipbaptist.life or 859-734-7122.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

• Christmas Worship Night at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-0670 or contactus@carpenterschristian.church or carpenterschristian.church or Facebook @CarpentersChristian.

Thursday, Dec. 21

• Longest Night Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. Facebook @HCCDOC or 859-734-3224.

• Longest Night Service at Harrodsburg United Methodist Church (128 South Chiles Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-3704 or email humcoffice@gmail.com or Facebook page or harrodsburgumc.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Ugly Sweater Party featuring live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 22

First Day Of Winter

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned for Christmas? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.