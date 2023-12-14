Titans Bounce Back With Win Over Jackson County

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team (4-1) played two games this past week. Western Hills (2-3) came to Harrodsburg on Thursday, Dec. 7, and the Titans traveled to South Laurel High School to face Jackson County in the Ted Cook Classic on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Mercer started off slow and Western Hill’s defense caused problems for the Titan’s back-court. Senior guard Owen Barnes airballed an eight-footer but John Lincoln Perry was there to grab the offensive board and find Barnes open at the top of the key for the Titans first 3-pointer. Wolverine guard Cole McDonald canceled out Barnes’ shot on the other end. Senior Donovan Wright drove inside and laid the ball a bit too strong off of the backboard, but Trevor Ellis was there to slam it in and give Mercer a 10-9 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Wolverines defensive pressure on the perimeter made it difficult for the Titans to shoot the three, and even when they were open, the shots just didn’t fall. The Titans finished the game shooting just 4-19 from behind the arc, and didn’t score a basket in the final three minutes of the first quarter. On the contrary, Western Hill’s Austin Stone drilled a long-range three in the final seconds of the first quarter, extending the Wolverine’s lead to 16-10.

Wolverine big-man Elijah Thompson set the tone in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Thompson backed down Kaleb Murray under the basket and finished off the backboard for two. On the other end Thompson slapped the ball out of Jackson Perry’s hand so hard it rolled the full length of the court before being picked up and scored by Javeon Campbell. One possession later Thompson drained a three from the top of the key and just like that, Western Hills led 23-12 with 6:30 left in the first half.

Wright sent a no-look pass to Ellis under the basket who cut the Wolverines’ lead to nine but the Titans weren’t able to overcome the deficit in the first half.

“A lot of our issues against Western Hills were self-inflicted. We came out flat and just, simply, were not ready to play. After starting 3-0 on the season, I think we got a little ahead of ourselves and thought we were a little farther along than we actually were,” said Coach Keith Adkins.

The Wolverines’ took a 39-21 lead into halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating jumpshot from Jake Dicken.