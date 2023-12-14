Fatal Accident Leaves Officials Asking Questions

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Local officials are trying to find a solution to an issue on Kentucky Route 152/Burgin Road after a severe accident this weekend.

According to WKYT, one person died and at least two others were injured in a crash on that road on Saturday, Dec. 9.

One victim died at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, according to WKYT. Another patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders responded to the accident on Burgin Road near the rock quarry at around 5 p.m., according to a social media post from the Harrodsburg Police Department.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. At a special-called meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, Sheriff Ernie Kelty gave the Mercer County Fiscal Court an update on the accident and efforts to improve safety on Burgin Road.

Kelty told the fiscal court that he is talking with State Rep. Kim King and the Kentucky Transportation District.

“They are reviewing the situation to see what they can do,” Kelty said.

Kelty and other local officials can’t specify what’s wrong with the particular area on Burgin Road, other than a lot of accidents seem to happen there. And the situation seems to get worse when there is inclement weather.

“It seems like it’s gotten worse over the last several years,” Kelty said.

“This curve is the site of many accidents,” said Magistrate Susan Barrington Monday. Barrington said she believes the number of accidents that happen at the location has increased.

“People are dying,” Barrington said.

The magistrate said she has received calls on the road.

“Something has to be done,” Barrington said.

While some attribute the accidents to speed, Barrington said, “It’s not happening in other places in Mercer County.”

“We need to attack this problem now,” Barrington said. “We need to make some noise.”

Sheriff Kelty said the state has worked with the county on other problem areas in the past, including the Palisades, Perryville Road and two different issues with Bohon Road.

On Monday, Judge-Executive Sarah Steele was asked what the county could do to alleviate the issue on Burgin Road.

“We can’t touch it,” Steele said. “It’s a state highway. We can’t alter it, we can’t put signs on it, we can’t do anything on it.”

Steele said she has called the state every time there has been an accident.

“We’ve been making contact with them,” Steele said.

Local officials recommend the public contact Rep. Kim King (502-564-8100, email Kim.King@lrc.ky.gov) and Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe (502-564-8100, email amanda.maysbledsoe@lrc.ky.gov) or KYTC District 7 (859-246-2355, email KYTC.District7Info@ky.gov).

With the official beginning of winter next week, Sheriff Kelty is asking the public to be careful when driving.