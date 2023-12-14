County Votes To End Jail Agreement

Mercer Will Pay Boyle To House Inmates Starting July 1, 2024



Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to end the interlocal agreement with Boyle County and enter a new contract to have Boyle house Mercer inmates at Boyle County Detention Center.

Magistrate Kevin Hicks moved to enter the new agreement at a special-called meeting on Monday, Dec. 11. Hicks vowed to bring it back before the fiscal court after a previous motion he introduced failed for lack of a second.

The Boyle County Fiscal Court has already voted to end the agreement, which was passed by the fiscal courts of both Mercer and Boyle counties in 1996. Both sides have been negotiating an agreement to have Boyle continue to house Mercer inmates at the regional jail.

Under the new agreement, instead of a share of jail expenses, Mercer would pay $65 per inmate, as well as assume medical expenses in certain situations, such as extended hospital stays. Boyle officials have maintained that Mercer would still save money.

In November, Hicks said the new contract would give Mercer County options. His motion was seconded by Magistrate Stephen “Pete” Elliott and passed unanimously. The new agreement will go into effect July 1, 2024.