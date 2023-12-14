City Water Customers To Get Notice About Updated Billing Procedures

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg water customers will soon receive notice about the city’s billing procedures. Effective Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, utility bills will be mailed no later than the first of each month. The city is not responsible for mail delivery.

Payments are due in full by the 10th of each month. A 10 percent late fee will be assessed to any balance due after the 10th.

Any bill not paid in full by the 20th of each month shall be considered delinquent, and service will be disconnected. Service will be reconnected during regular business hours only (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), upon receipt of payment in full and a $35 reconnection fee—$85 for North Mercer customers. Reconnection will not take place on evenings or weekends.

Unauthorized turn-on or meter tampering will result in a $75 fee plus any damages incurred by the city, including damage to equipment, labor and costs associated with fixing the meter.

The city will send letters to account holders.

“This is nothing new, folks,” said Mayor Bob Williams. “It’s been part of policies and procedures. It just hasn’t been enforced.”

Local officials are reorganizing how Anderson-Dean Community Park is managed.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Harrodsburg City Commission gave first reading to ordinance 2023-44, which repeals and replaces the existing ordinance concerning the board and administration of Anderson-Dean Park.

If approved, the ordinance would reconfigure the park board to include a member of city government, a city appointee, a member of county government, a county appointee and an appointee from the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. The City of Burgin would no longer have a member on the board.

In October, the park board selected—with considerable input from the city and county—American Leak Detection of Mount Washington to repair the pool, which has been shut down since June after officials learned it had lost a million gallons of water in its first week of operations. The expenses to run the park are split evenly between the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the City of Harrodsburg.

On Monday, the commissioners also gave first reading to ordinance 2023-45, which annexes Anderson-Dean Community Park—which consists of 217 acres, more or less, owned by the city and the Mercer County Fiscal Court—into the city.

The city also gave an update on several efforts to improve traffic safety around Harrodsburg. Commissioner Charlie Mattingly gave a project update on safety improvements on Moberly Road. Mattingly said they are still waiting on delivery of the solar-powered lights for the school zone area. The commissioner said they hope to put the lights up as soon as they are delivered.

Mattingly also said the city is working on the traffic light contract. The commissioner said they are waiting on drawings and schematics. He said they hope to be able to put it out to bid by the first of the year.

“It just takes time,” Mattingly said.

Mayor Bob Williams said he had spoken to Norfolk Southern about the rough crossing on Greenville Street. Williams said Norfolk Southern hopes to redo all but two of the railroad crossings in Harrodsburg in February or March of next year.

“They will be tearing them out and redoing it,” Williams said.

Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham asked about not increasing the heights of the railroad tracks. Isharm referred to the main crossing on Business 127/College Street.

“It doesn’t need to be raised any more,” Isham said.