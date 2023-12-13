Wanda Perry

Wanda Joyce Hoskins Perry, 84, widow of John Allen Perry, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Born Feb. 23, 1939, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of Raymond Hoskins and Katherine Sea Hoskins.

Wanda attended Georgetown College, worked as a teacher at Alton Elementary School, worked in the Anderson County PVA Office, was a member, Sunday school teacher and assistant organist and pianist at First Baptist Church, and was a member of Pierian Women’s Club in Lawrenceburg.

Survivors include: one son, Tim A. (Jody) Perry of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; one sister/cousin, Lucille Perry; and sisters-in-law, Shirley H. Hoskins, Nancy Bowen and Brenda Perry.