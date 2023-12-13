Izona Reynolds

Izona Evelyn Reynolds, 82, of Nicholasville died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Born July 28, 1941, in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Asbury and the late Lillie Selch Asbury Reed.

She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Survivors include: two sons, Terry William (Teresa) Lowry of Versailles and Timothy Ray (Angela) Lowry of Nicholasville; one daughter, Kathy (Michael) Adams of Nicholasville; special friend, Junior Lowry of Versailles and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.