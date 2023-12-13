Elizabeth Parker

Elizabeth Darlene Parker, 64, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 17, 1959, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Parker and the late Anna (Puckett) Baker.

She was a retired machine operator for Hitachi Automotive Systems.

Survivors include: two daughters, Christina Young of Harrodsburg and Elizabeth Young of Stanford; three sons, Jeffrey Moore, Harold Wayne Moore and Anthony Parker, all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Anna Welch of Las Vegas, Nev. and Peggy Sue Blakeman of Nicholasville and nine grandchildren