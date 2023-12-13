Douglas Williams

Douglas Walter Williams Sr., 71, died Sunday, Dec. 10,2023.

Born Jan. 22, 1952, in Menifee County, he was the son of the late Walter B. and Verda Bowman Williams.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator and recently worked with Louisville Paving.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jennifer (Rodney) Tyree and April Williams both of Mercer County; two brothers, Donald Williams of Montana and Randy (Debbie) Williams of Shelbyville; four sisters, Carolyn Rucker of Shelbyville, Benda Reid of Simpsonville, Bonnie Clark of Shelbyville and Linda Fraley also of Shelbyville; former wife, Melissa Mink Williams; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.