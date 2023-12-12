Mark Krentz

Mark David Krentz, 71, of Danville, husband of Valerie (Barnett) Krentz, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at his home.

Born Dec. 28, 1951, in Kenosha, Wis., he was the son of the late Richard and Clara (Pfeiffer) Krentz.

He was a graduate of Plantation High School in Florida, where he was a star football player.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Whitney (Matthew) Florian of Danville; one sister, Nancy Krentz Upthegrove of Deland, Fla.; one brother, Alan (Judy) Krentz of Rineyville and four grandchildren.