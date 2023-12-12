Jonah Cheak

Jonah Andrew Hall Cheak, 23, died Friday, Dec. 8,2023, at the Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown.

Born Oct. 1, 2000 he was the son Troy and Michelle Cheak of Harrodsburg and Ashley and Travis Abrams of Harrodsburg.

He was a member of the Burgin Baptist Church and was a Georgetown factory employee.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two brothers, Jackson Abrams and Mason Cheak both of Harrodsburg; one sister, Jordan Cheak of Lawrenceburg; one niece, Journey Howard of Lawrenceburg; paternal grandparents, David and Connie Cheak and Beulah Hourigan and Doug and Donna Long, all of Harrodsburg; maternal grandparents, Tammy and Sage Cutler of Danville and Tommy and Vicki Barnett of Harrodsburg; great-grandfather, Charles Wilkerson and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.