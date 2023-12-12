Virginia Ann “Jenny” Burton, 74, wife of Joseph Curry “Joe” Burton of Middletown, Ohio died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Ohio.

Born March 21, 1949, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Otha and Viola Royalty Divine.

She was a former Hallmack, Texas Instruments, Hub Frankel, Hitachi and His Kids employee, was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and attended Springboro Baptist Church in Springboro, Ohio.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Thomas (Beverly) Wayne Perkins of Versailles; one step son, Joseph C. (Thelma) Burton II. of Middletown, Ohio; one daughter, Ginger (Tim) Scaife of Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Loretta Casey of Harrodsburg and Helen Black of Kenneth City, Fla.; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.