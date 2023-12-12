Florence Conner

Florence “Cookie” Conner, 74, wife of Billy Ray Conner, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 22, 1949, in Morgan County, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Linzie and Ruby Bertram Coffman.

She was a licensed practical nurse having worked at James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a private sitter and was a member of Redemption Road Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Billy Ray Conner Jr. of Burgin; one daughter, Candy (Derek) Robinson of Harrodsburg; one brother, Jimmy (Tina) Coffman of Lawrenceburg; four sisters, Diane (Terry) Parnell of Harrodsburg, Gail (Don) Burzawa of Somerset, Renee Coffman of Harrodsburg and Connie (Darty) Hart of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.