Dorothy Carey

Dorothy Mae Carey, 90, widow of Carl B. Carey, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Facility.

Born April 1, 1933, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late George and Belle (Hart) Patterson.

She was a bus monitor and crossing guard for Mercer County School Systems and was a member of Willing Workers Sunday School Class at Bruners Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Melanie (Carlos) Lane; two sons, Carl Brent Carey and Shane Carey all of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bertie Rose Releford and Minnie Robinson.