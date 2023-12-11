Blood Drive On Friday, Dec. 15

Donors will receive a limited-edition “Donating is My Favorite” T-shirt at the community blood drive hosted by the Kentucky Blood Center on Friday, Dec. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

While the holidays are a joyous time for many, it can be difficult on the blood supply. To ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back by donating blood.

Blood donation is vital for many healthcare treatments and procedures, including the fight against cancer, traumas, surgeries, premature births, organ transplants, diseases like sickle cell disease, anemia and so much more. The generosity of Kentuckians is critical for Kentucky Blood Center to supply more than 70 local hospitals. On average, one in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

