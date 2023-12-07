 Skip to content

Titans Tame The Tigers In Battle

The Harrodsburg Herald/April Ellis
Senior point guard Owen Barnes used his athleticism to break the Taylor Coun­ty press during Mercer County’s 59-53 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday, Nov. 30. Barnes finished the game with 15 points.

April Ellis
Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High boys basket­ball team have opened the season with a strong start going 3-0 with one of the most challenging schedules the team has seen in recent years. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Jaguar Tip-Off Classic, the Titans beat the Tigers of Clay County, 65-52.

Senior Owen Barnes turned on for a 29 point game performance and was named player of the ga1ne. Barnes was able to drive to the bas­ket with several resulting in and one foul shots in a very physical game.

Senior Jackson Perry put Mercer’s first points on the board with a 3-point shot with an assist from his brother, John Lincoln Perry. Ellis had two turn overs, but redeemed himself with a hard block that looked like it belonged more on the vol­leyball cou1t. Three minutes into the first quarter, the score was 5-3, but Mercer’s offense held tight against Clay’s man-to-man and ramped up their own defensive pressure.

