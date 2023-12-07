‘Suessified Christmas Carol,’ Anderson-Dean Parade, And More

Robert Moore

Another busy week with plenty of holiday happenings. “The Christmas Carol Experience” will start its run at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) on Thursday, Dec. 7, with showtimes at 6 and 8 p.m. “A Suessified Christmas Carol” happens at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road) on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club is hosting Breakfast with Santa at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue) on Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m.

Christmas at Harrodsburg Public Safety (1300 Louisville Road) happens from noon to 2 p.m. while Christmas at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) runs from 1 to 4 p.m. The Eddie Miles Christmas Show at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). starts with a country ham dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the Elvis Christmas Show starting at 7 p.m.

Looking ahead to next week, the Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) happens Friday, Dec. 15.

Devine’s Winter Funfest (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will run Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 23. Get your picture taken with Santa on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and over and free for children ages 2 and under. And everyone gets a free cookie. For a full list of activities, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) will run every evening starting at 5:30 p.m. until New Years. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Bondvillelights.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 7

• Photos with Santa at the Summit Center (691 South College Street). Photos with Santa, Christmas treats, miniature pony and more. Starts 4 p.m. Mercer County Farm Bureau, 859-734-3455.

• Big Blue Open House at Mercer County Cooperative Extension (1007 Lexington Road). Meet county agents and learn more about the programs the extension office has to offer. Appetizers, refreshments, holiday crafts and door prizes. Freebies include: calendars, jar openers, pizza cutters and more. Children’s hats, gloves, socks, and scarves, along with non-perishable food items, will be accepted for Burgin and Mercer Schools Backpack Program. Donations only accepted during Open House. Family friendly event starts 4 p.m.—Santa pictures start at 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live music: John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradleys Smokehouse.Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 8

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Day of Holiday Fun at Mercer County Cooperative Extension (1007 Lexington Road). Day of workshops for all kinds of holiday crafts activities. 10 a.m. workshops: gift wrapping on a budget, sewn Christmas tree and homemade caramels. 1 p.m. workshops: bow making, easy appetizers and holiday jewelry making. 2 p.m. workshop: fresh greens garland ($10). 6 p.m. workshops: bourbon ball demonstration and fresh greens mini wreath ($10). Spots are limited. Please RSVP.859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live drama: “A Suessified Christmas Carol” at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road) A whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ Christmas classic with zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese and featuring everyone from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo. Starts 6 p.m. General admission: $5. 859-733-7160.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 9

• Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Breakfast and photos with the Big Guy and the Grinch. Tickets: $10 per person. Children two and under eat free. 9 to 11 a.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club.

• Holiday Reed Stars at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Try your hand at weaving an intricate star pattern using reed. Each participant will take home two reed stars. All necessary materials provided. No experience necessary. Program for guests 16 and up. All 16 and 17 year old guests must be accompanied by a paying adult. Cost: $50 for annual passholders, $60 for everyone else, includes one complimentary admission and one voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining excluding alcoholic beverages. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Painting Demonstration by Bill Berryman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Berryman demonstrates his artistic process through drawings and paintings in the Welcome Center. Cost: $50 for annual passholders, $60 for everyone else, includes one complimentary admission and one voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining excluding alcoholic beverages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “A Suessified Christmas Carol” at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road) A whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ Christmas classic with zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese and featuring everyone from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo. Starts 11 a.m. General admission: $5. 859-733-7160.

• Brunch with a kick at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 11 a.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Christmas at Harrodsburg Public Safety (1300 Louisville Road). Mercer County EMS and Harrodsburg Fire Department will have Touch a Truck, meet and greet emergency personnel and visits from the Grinch and Santa Claus. Noon to 2 p.m. 859-734-2848.

• Christmas at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Drink hot chocolate, play with Humane Society kittens, make a Christmas card, find the elf on the shelf and Trixie, see festive holiday displays, send a letter to Santa, Christmas folktales by Center Stage Theatrics, stories and music by the fire all afternoon. 1 to 4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live drama: “A Suessified Christmas Carol” at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road) A whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ Christmas classic with zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese and featuring everyone from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo. Starts 4 p.m. General admission: $5. 859-733-7160.

• Eddie Miles Christmas Show at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Country ham dinner starts 5 p.m. followed by Elvis Christmas Show starting at 7 p.m. Admission: $40 meal and show, $20 take out, $25 show only with bleacher seating for adults, $15 for children 10 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the Springfield State Bank, the Harrodsburg Herald or venmo @mackvillecommunity@gmail.com to pick up tickets at the door. 859-262-5248. Venmo reservations: 859-481-8499.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

Sunday, Dec. 10

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

Thursday, Dec. 14

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live music by Andrea and Derek at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokeys. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 15

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Christmas floats, ATVs, UTVs, horses and horse carriages, hot rods, classic cars and more. Parade starts 6:30 p.m. Jeremy.andersondeanpark@gmail.com or Stephen.andersondeanpark@gmail.com or 859-734-9167.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

