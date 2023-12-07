Man Indicted For Child Porn On Phone

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted on ten counts of possessing of matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor.

Last week, the Mercer Grand Jury indicted Robert D. Spaulding, 44, of 620 Fairview Court, on five class C felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and five class D felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18. The offenses are alleged to have occurred in Mercer County on July 20, 2023.

On that date, detectives from the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General executed a search warrant, seizing several electronic devices, including an Android cell phone recovered from Spaulding’s bedroom, according to the complaint warrant filed with the Mercer County Court Clerk’s office.

The device was transported to the state cyber lab, where investigators located more than 100 images consistent with child sexual abuse material. Investigators believe the images “were consistent with juveniles between the ages of 7 years old up to 16 years old,” according to the complaint warrant.

Spaulding’s bail was set at $50,000 with the conditions that he make all scheduled court appearances, have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless a family member or otherwise supervised, have no access to any internet-capable device and report to pretrial services for records check purposes. Jessie Johnston (Office of the Attorney General) testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including drugs, burglary and bail jumping.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.