Lady Cards Fly Past Lady Titans To A 29 Point Victory

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Just two days after defeat­ing last season’s Region 6 champions Louisville-Mercy, the Mercer County Lady Titans ( 1-1) played the first game in a boy/girl double­header against Taylor County (2-1) on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Harrodsburg.

Taylor County’s elite level of defense was on display from the moment of tip-off. The Lady Titans struggled to move the ball up the court in the opening quarter let alone play passes underneath the basket. Last season’s Lady Titan squad didn’t win many of their games in a shoot­out, usually counting on their sound defense to carry them through. Mercer held its oppo­nents to 40 points or less on 12 occasions last season, but the Lady Cardinals’ fast paced and intense full court press left the defense scattered any time Taylor was able to force a turnover, which was no less than 20 times.

Taylor County sopho­more Alexis Knifley stole the show in the opening qua1ter. Anna Kate Drakeford’s pass was intercepted near the Lady Cardinal basket and dished out to Knifley who drained a three from the right shoul­der. One possession later the Lady Cardinals’ pass­ing proficiency was in full effect, finding Knifley again in on the same shoulder, who extended Taylor’s lead to 11. A simple one pass possession led to another three on the opposite shoulder from junior Riley Sprowles and the Lady Cardinals led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor’s length and abil­ity to attack the basket meant shooters were often left unac­counted for by the Lady Titans’ defense.