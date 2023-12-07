Gardners Share Christmas Magic On A Country Road

Lois Mateus

Herald Contributor

Russ and Kim Gardner, who moved to Mercer county in 2022, have already become known to their neighborhood for their festive holiday enter­taining. As one of their neigh­bors say, they are “happiness makers.” This Christmas sea­son, the couple has created a light and sound show to share ffom their home at 1229 Cen­tral Pike near Mayo.

Neighbors, friends and passers-by are going to see an unexpected treat featuring dozens of strands of multi-color theatrical lights, plus Santa from the upstairs win­dow, while being able to tune in to holiday music on FM 107.3 as they drive by.

Russ, a native of Old­ham County, acknowledges, “Christmas is a season for time-honored traditions, the experiences we love to look back to year after year. As a kid, I loved to see a good Christmas light display. My grandpa used to create an awe­some display. He had hand-painted elves and a full-sized Santa and sleigh pulled by the full team of reindeer, with the first five suspended by steel cables in the trees to give them the illusion of just having taken flight. All of us grand­kids couldn’t wait to help him set things up.

“After leaving the Air Force in 1991 , I wanted to do something to bring that type of joy back to my own house for people to see. I didn’t have any large wooden figures like my grandpa, but I was inter­ested in what could be created with modern technology, the traditional stuff but with some inspired new twists.”