Gardners Share Christmas Magic On A Country Road
Lois Mateus
Herald Contributor
Russ and Kim Gardner, who moved to Mercer county in 2022, have already become known to their neighborhood for their festive holiday entertaining. As one of their neighbors say, they are “happiness makers.” This Christmas season, the couple has created a light and sound show to share ffom their home at 1229 Central Pike near Mayo.
Neighbors, friends and passers-by are going to see an unexpected treat featuring dozens of strands of multi-color theatrical lights, plus Santa from the upstairs window, while being able to tune in to holiday music on FM 107.3 as they drive by.
Russ, a native of Oldham County, acknowledges, “Christmas is a season for time-honored traditions, the experiences we love to look back to year after year. As a kid, I loved to see a good Christmas light display. My grandpa used to create an awesome display. He had hand-painted elves and a full-sized Santa and sleigh pulled by the full team of reindeer, with the first five suspended by steel cables in the trees to give them the illusion of just having taken flight. All of us grandkids couldn’t wait to help him set things up.
“After leaving the Air Force in 1991 , I wanted to do something to bring that type of joy back to my own house for people to see. I didn’t have any large wooden figures like my grandpa, but I was interested in what could be created with modern technology, the traditional stuff but with some inspired new twists.”