“Christmas Carol Experience” Runs Dec. 7 Through Dec. 30

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Check out a new twist on a holiday classic with “The Christmas Carol Experience,” which will run Thursday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive).

“The Christmas Carol Experience” is presented by Brian Clowdus Experiences, who put on the successful “Sleepy Hollow Experience” at Old Fort Harrod State Park in October. “It was a huge hit for us,” said director and producer Brian Clowdus. “With this audience, it made sense to keep the momentum going.”

Like that production, “The Christmas Carol Experience” is an immer­sive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, which begins with the funeral of Jacob Marley, the former business partner of one Ebenezer Scrooge. Funeral guests will follow Scrooge on his journey of redemption through the past, present and future to learn that lightness and love will prevail and even the darkest of hearts can learn the true meaning of Christmas. Participants walk with the actors through different locations. It will be an hour long event indoors and out­doors. The event is family friendly immersive experi­ence with music.

“We’re super excited to be here,” Clowdus said after an open rehearsal preview Wednesday night. The production is being staged at the Greystone House, which is part of the Beaumont Inn property. Greystone was built of Kentucky limestone in 1931 by Mrs. A. G. Kyle, a niece of Eli Lilly of pharmaceutical fame. Hugh Meriweather, noted for his commercial and residential designs, was the architect.

Clowdus began discussing staging “The Christmas Carol Experience” with the Dedman family. “They graciously let us come and hang out here,” Clowdus said. “The community is so incredible.” The cast is made up of national performers and local talent, some of whom appeared in the “Sleepy Hollow Experience.”

Thursday and Friday performances will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday performances will be at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

General admission tick­ets, ages 13 and up, are $34-$59 based on day and availability. Military and first responders receive a 15 percent discount (use code: Thank You 15). Youth tickets are 12 and under. VIP tickets are $99 and include a souvenir mug, drink and a private carol singalong with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show with limited capacity.

Tickets are on sale now at brianclowdus.com/perfor­mances/christmascarol.