Burgin Loses Close Battle With Somerset Christian

The Burgin Bulldogs boys basketball team began their season with three games in three days from Thursday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 2. A day after falling to the Anderson County Bearcats 48-35, the Bulldogs tipped off their Region 12 sched­ule when they took on the Somerset Christian School Cougars in Burgin on Friday, Dec. 1.

Bulldog senior leader Jake Taylor stole the show in the first half. Taylor broke into the lane for an uncontested layup to begin scoring, and one possession later he drove through contact for the and-­one, giving Burgin a 5-0 lead just seconds into the game.

Taylor slipped a pass to a cutting Ethan Slone who finished through contact and secured the and-one to give Burgin their lead back , a lead they wouldn’t lose until the end of the third quarter.

Two possessions later, Taylor shook his defender with a pump fake and sank a jumper from the free throw line. On the next possession Taylor drove in again, using his length to beat Somerset Christian center Braley Adderley. Next, Slone found Taylor for an open corner three to extend Burgin’s lead to seven.

The first qua1ter ended with Burgin leading 20-15.