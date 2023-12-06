Gary Mitchell “Mick” Long, 71, of Danville, longtime companion of Barbara May, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 16, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Nooe Gilbert and Ella Mae (Martin) Long.

He was a 1970 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and received his BA Degree in Agriculture at Eastern Kentucky University, was a landscaper and owner of Danville Landscape Design, and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two brothers, Larry (Vicki) Long of Harrodsburg and Jim (Harriette) Coyle of Ohio; one niece; three nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.