John Joseph Dohnal, 73, of Parma, Ohio, husband of Nikki Lee (Million) Dohnal, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at his home.

Born April 4, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank Thomas and Emma Helen (Krabec) Dohnal.

He was a retired accountant.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Jennifer Dohnal; two sons, Christopher (Linda) Dohnal and Mark (Nicole) Dohnal; one brother, Thomas (Joan) Dohnal; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.