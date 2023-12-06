Jacqueline Woodard

Jacqueline Wash Woodward, 80, wife of Thomas Allen Woodward, of Burgin, died Nov. 28, 2023, at her home.

Born Jan. 15, 1943, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of William C. and Evelyn House Wash.

She was a graduate of Frankfort High School, Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky, was a teacher in Tennessee and Central Kentucky, coached girls’ basketball, was a homebuilder and former president of the Scott County Homebuilder’s Association, was a founding member of the equestrian facilities at Masterson Station Park in Lexington, and a former District Commissioner of Keeneland Pony Club, volunteered with both the Mercer County Humane Society and the Danville Boyle County Humane Society and their low-cost spay neuter clinics.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Micki (Tim) McDaniel of Danville, one son, Brad (Christy) Woodward of Versailles and five grandchildren.