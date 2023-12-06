Charles Curtis “Curt” Lewis Jr., 67, husband of Jan Propes Lewis, of Harrodsburg died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Born May 20, 1956, in Richmond, California, he was the son of the late Charles Curtis and Doris Benac Lewis Sr.

He was a retired machinist for Wincup, a U.S. Marines veteran of the Vietnam War, was involved in the Harrodsburg Ghost Walk, acting as the FBI Director in the TV Series Fifth Hollar and was of the Catholic Faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Sara (Brian) Salyer of Harrodsburg.