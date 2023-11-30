Weekender Dec. 1–8: Christmas On Main, Burgin Parade, ‘Hanging Of The Greens’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Holiday season is in full swing in Mercer County, with a full slate of seasonal events, starting with the 30th Annual Christmas Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society, which happens Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re going to need that energy, because there isn’t a lot of time to rest. Christmas on Main happens Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting at Olde Town Park scheduled to happen at 6 p.m.

Burgin will be Santa Central on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the Burgin Schools Christmas Social at Burgin Baptist Church starting at 4 p.m. and the annual Burgin Christmas Parade down Main Street happening at 6 p.m.

Devine’s Winter Funfest (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will run Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 23. Get your picture taken with Santa on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and over and free for children ages 2 and under. And everyone gets a free cookie. For a full list of activities, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) will run every evening starting at 5:30 p.m. until New Years. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Bondvillelights.

Nearly every day for next several weeks will be packed with some kind of holiday fun. So put on your running shoes and have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Nov. 30

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 1

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming— video games, board games, card games, or ping pong. Snacks provided. Program for teens 13-18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 30th Annual Christmas Tea Room and the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Dine-in or carry out. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Christmas on Main (Main Street Harrodsburg). Live music, shopping, food and drinks. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. harrodsburgfirst@gmail or Facebook @HBChristmasonMain.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Trivia and Jute Box Bingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. (Jukebox Bingo at 8:30 p.m.) 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 2

• Eco-Ornaments at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn to make beautiful, simple and even scented decorations using non-harmful materials you can find around your house and in your neighborhood. Cost: $25 for annual passholders, $35 for everyone else. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 30th Annual Christmas Tea Room and the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Dine-in or carry out. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Brunch with a kick at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 11 a.m. (Jukebox Bingo at 8:30 p.m.) 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Children’s Tea Time with Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Dress your little ones in their holiday finery for an afternoon tea with spiced cider, cookies and sandwiches made for little fingers followed by story time with Mrs. Claus. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Price: $28 per person Free ages two and under Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Burgin Schools Annual Christmas Social at Burgin Baptist Church (433 East Main Street, Burgin). Burgin FRYSC and local community organizations partnering together to bring holiday for the wholecommunity, including food, crafts, music, live animals and more. Starts 4 p.m. Erica Sexton, Burgin Independent School, 859-748-5282.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Burgin Christmas Parade (Main Street Burgin). Christmas festivities with the family starts 1 p.m. with music, vendors, food trucks, pictures with Santa, activities and more. Parade theme is “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem” with grand marshal Pastor Phil Yates. Parade begins 6 p.m. Line up begins 5 p.m. in Ash-Dan Estates. Carol Bump at 859-612-9722 to be added to the parade list or for more details Facebook @Burgin Christmas Parade.

• Live theater: “A Christmas Carol” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Allan Barlow plays 24 characters in this production of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic, which is in its 13th season. Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org

• Live music by Jimmy Brewer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Dec. 3

• 3rd Annual Logan Vineyards Winterfest at the Lodge (254 Hopewell Road). Photos with Santa, decorate cookies or ornaments with Mrs. Claus and shop in the vendor mall. All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree. The vendor fair is free. Attendees encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift. Also accepting donations of warm hats, socks and gloves for the homeless centers. Non-perishable food item is requested as admission. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3361 or loganvineyards.com.

• Live theater: “A Christmas Carol” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Allan Barlow plays 24 characters in this production of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic, which is in its 11th season. Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org

• 50th Anniversary Hanging of the Greens at Harrodsburg United Methodist Church (128 South Chiles Street). Debut of original composition, “The Light is Born,” by composer Teresa Tedder, the conductor of Mid-Kentucky Chorus and artistic director of Mid-Kentucky Arts. “The Light Is Born” includes a string quartet and hand bells, a piano and full choir. Starts 6 p.m. Facebook @HarrodsburgUnitedMethodist 859-734-3704 or email humcoffice@gmail.com or harrodsburgumc.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Dec. 4

• Crafty Affairs: Decorated Gift Box at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Unleash your creativity and decorate the perfect gift box for the holidays. Craft program for adults age 18 and up is led in partnership with the Arts Council of Mercer County. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers as an individual or a team—maximum team size of four. Snacks provided. Program for adults, age 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Dec. 7

• Big Blue Open House at Mercer County Cooperative Extension (1007 Lexington Road). Meet county agents and learn more about the programs the extension office has to offer. Appetizers, refreshments, holiday crafts and door prizes. Freebies include: calendars, jar openers, pizza cutters and more. Children’s hats, gloves, socks, and scarves, along with non-perishable food items, will be accepted for Burgin and Mercer Schools Backpack Program. Donations only accepted during Open House. Family friendly event starts 4 p.m.—Santa pictures start at 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Dec. 8

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Day of Holiday Fun at Mercer County Cooperative Extension (1007 Lexington Road). Day of workshops for all kinds of holiday crafts activities. 10 a.m. workshops: gift wrapping on a budget, sewn Christmas tree and homemade caramels. 1 p.m. workshops: bow making, easy appetizers and holiday jewelry making. 2 p.m. workshop: fresh greens garland ($10). 6 p.m. workshops: bourbon ball demonstration and fresh greens mini wreath ($10). Spots are limited. Please RSVP.859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.