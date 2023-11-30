Mercer School Board Reviews Dress Policy

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education gave first reading to an updated dress policy at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Most of the changes include revising the language. If approved, the new policy would allow the cheerleading team to wear uniforms that featured colors other than Mercer’s regular colors.

Athletic Director Donald Wayne Smith and Instructional Technology Coach and Tennis Coach Jay Anderson brought the updated policy before the board. If adopted, it would be the first update since 2015.

Smith said he had been approached about making the changes.

“Cheerleading has changed,” said Smith, who said he’d attended cheerleading competitions. He asked for cheerleading to be moved into the same category as dance and band, who are already allowed to incorporate other colors, including black.

“It’s kind of trendy, Smith said. “I’ve had a couple of teams come to me.”

“Let’s use the colors we have before we bring some other colors in,” said board member Billy G. Montgomery. “Be proud of the colors we have.”

Montgomery said he raises cain when University of Kentucky teams wear black.

Board member Amber Franceschi said Harrodsburg High School had uniforms that incorporated black.

“Accents is different than a uniform,” Montgomery said.

“That’s just the way I feel, Montgomery said. “I’m one vote.”

“Uniforms are now a recruiting tool,” Jay Anderson said. “We want our kids to wear our uniforms with pride.”

Anderson asked the board to be a “little bit open-minded.”

The board will give second reading to the policy revision at their next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The board also observed a moment of silence in recognition of the passing of board member Larry Yeager, who died at the 80 on Nov. 8. In addition to serving on the school board, Yeager taught physical education and health and was athletic director for 27 years.

The district also voted to advertise to fill Yeager’s vacant seat. The unexpired term for this seat is set to end in November 2024, and the replacement would have to file to run in next year’s general election. Applications are available on the district website.